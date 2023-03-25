Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 28,689 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,689 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

