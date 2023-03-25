Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,380 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ opened at $106.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $95.76 and a twelve month high of $127.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

