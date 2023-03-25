Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,721,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

