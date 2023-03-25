Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $51.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

