Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $181.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

