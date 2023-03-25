E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday.

E.On Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of E.On stock opened at €11.04 ($11.87) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.26. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.61).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

