ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Lowered to C$3.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

