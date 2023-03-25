ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday.

ECNCF stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

