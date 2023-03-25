ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

