ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Downgraded by CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.28.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$650.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.46. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.29.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

