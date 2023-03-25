ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.28.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.46.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.