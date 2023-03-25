ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.28.

ECN Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.46.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

