ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.81% from the company’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.28.

TSE ECN opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.46.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

