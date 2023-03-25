Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Edison International Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.