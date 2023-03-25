EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.40 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PED stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.90.
In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $35,666.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 570,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,933 shares of company stock valued at $282,056. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
