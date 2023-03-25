EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.40 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $35,666.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 570,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,933 shares of company stock valued at $282,056. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

