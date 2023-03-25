E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

