E&G Advisors LP Sells 2,490 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $198,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 159,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 76,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

