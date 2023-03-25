Eight Capital Raises Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target to C$3.00

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Mogo Trading Down 2.2 %

MOGO stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.66. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

