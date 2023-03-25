Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Steve Good Buys 20,000 Shares

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) insider Steve Good purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £22,600 ($27,753.90).

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £655.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,247.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.12. Elementis plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.10 ($1.60).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elementis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.77) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

