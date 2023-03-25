Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

