Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.19. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

