Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Enerplus Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.19. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.
Institutional Trading of Enerplus
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
