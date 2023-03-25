Entergy Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,060,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

