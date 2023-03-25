Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $197.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.77.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.40.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

