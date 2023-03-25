Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO William James Iv Eckert Sells 8,100 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 24.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,449 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 4.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Equitable by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Stories

