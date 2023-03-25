Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.88). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($4.88) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $2.57 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

