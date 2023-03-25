Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $59,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,789 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.