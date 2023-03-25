Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pharming Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHAR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $981.98 million, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

