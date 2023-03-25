Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Climb Global Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Climb Global Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

CLMB stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

In other news, Director John R. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,584.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Rating)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.