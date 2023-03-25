Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Duke Energy Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

