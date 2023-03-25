Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Federated Hermes, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.0 %

FHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

NYSE FHI opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after buying an additional 1,417,871 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1,450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 964,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 902,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.