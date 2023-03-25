Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

Shares of INKT stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

