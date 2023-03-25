Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

NYSE PNW opened at $77.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

