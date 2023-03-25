European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$4.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERE.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cormark set a C$4.15 target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.21.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.