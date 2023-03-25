Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 8.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Farfetch traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.27. 3,654,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,734,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FTCH. JMP Securities began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.77.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,123,000 after purchasing an additional 562,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,800 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,043 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.