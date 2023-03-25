Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,586,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,834,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $175,817.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $491,973.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.

Fastly Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Fastly

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Fastly by 5,390.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fastly by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 131,030 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 194,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 19.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

