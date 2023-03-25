Financial Analysis: Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) versus LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 2 4 0 2.67

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $35.17, suggesting a potential upside of 69.89%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93% LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $589.68 million 2.27 -$33.83 million ($1.74) -11.90

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

