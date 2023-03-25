Financial Review: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $410,000.00 99.67 -$124.66 million ($0.59) -2.83 Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 0.99 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -1,104.34% -18.84% -16.91% Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Rafael and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.1% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rafael and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broad Street Realty beats Rafael on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

(Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Broad Street Realty

(Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

