First Hawaiian Bank Has $449,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $254.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

