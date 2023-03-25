First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.3 %

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

