First Hawaiian Bank Invests $316,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.