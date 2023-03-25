First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after buying an additional 705,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.42. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

