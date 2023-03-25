First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 444.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $11,921,873 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

