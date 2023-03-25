First Hawaiian Bank Sells 10,541 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 109,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,008,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after buying an additional 665,347 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Apple by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 41,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 115,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

