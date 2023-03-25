First Hawaiian Bank Sells 275 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $182.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

