First Hawaiian Bank Sells 395 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

