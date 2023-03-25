First Hawaiian Bank Sells 617 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CNP opened at $28.34 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.