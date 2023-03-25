First Hawaiian Bank Sells 641 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $46.73 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,749,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.