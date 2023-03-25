First Hawaiian Bank Sells 815 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Stories

