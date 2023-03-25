First Hawaiian Bank Takes $359,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of WBD opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
