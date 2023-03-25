First Hawaiian Bank Takes $359,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

