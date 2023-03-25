First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

